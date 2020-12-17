The People’s Alliance for Change PAC has described the 2020 – 2023 Economic Recovery Plan launched by President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka today as a far-fetched dream from making any meaningful economic recovery.

The PAC President Mr Andyford Mayele Banda said for any economy to recover, there are a lot of principles that have to be put in place, among them the restructuring of government as the current regime’s governance model does not allow for any structural adjustment.

Mr Banda said government cannot continue to run in the current manner if indeed there are genuine intentions to achieve economic recovery when there are so many cases of corruption that remain unabated.

Mr Banda said another draw-back to achieving realistic economic recovery currently is the increasing levels of nepotism in the governance structures where relatives and friends of those in authority are being employed in government.

Mr Banda said the People’s Alliance for Change does not believe that the 2020 – 2023 Economic Recovery Plan launched five (5) months before the campaign period for the 2021 general elections will have any impact on the country’s economy.

“We don’t believe that this document that has been produced today, five (5) months to the campaign period is going to have any impact on our economy. There are a lot of principles that need to happen for any meaningful economic recovery to happen and government cannot continue to run the way it is today if it really wants to recover. For structural adjustments to happen in government, some people only have to be fired” Mr Banda said.

He said the only solution to the economic mess caused by the Patriotic Front and only exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic is for people to utilize the voter registration extension period in order to usher in a government that will have diverse ideas on prudent management of the economy.

“The best thing for us as a country is to make sure we register to vote in numbers to make sure we usher in a government that will have diverse ideas to economic problems. We have given the PF nine (9) years to do things correctly but they have completely failed. Zambians need to accept that the PF has failed so it is about time we need new leadership” Mr Banda added.