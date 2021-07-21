By Patricia Male

Transparency International Zambia –TIZ- says the 2020 financial Intelligence Centre –FIC- report released this week is shallow, lacking in detail and too generalized to be of any meaningful value for effective public or stakeholder engagement, or for follow up action that would be required to address issues it attempted to report on.

TIZ notes with concern that the 2020 FIC report is in fact not a trends analysis report but merely an annual report and that it has provided a lot of information focusing merely on numbers without going into the details.

Citing the mention of the 18 analyzed reports of corruption with a value of k2.2 million, TIZ President Sampa Kalungu says the report is silent on what the individual composition of these 18 reports is, who is involved in these cases and what their nature is exactly.

Mr. Kalungu adds that because of the abrupt change in the methodology and presentation of the report, it does not provide any details on how issues reported in the 2019 trends analysis report have been followed up, making it likely that the issues have merely been brushed aside and not been addressed at all.

He says TIZ therefore calls for the refinement of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act to give the FIC an enhanced mandate to enforce its findings.

Meanwhile, the UPND is concerned with the silence by the Patriotic Front leadership over revelations that K2.2 billion was plundered through corruption involving government officials as indicated in the FIC report.

UPND Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says it is worrying, that in the same year of 2020 when the PF dished out a record amount of unexplained cash in large donations, close to $100 million was stolen by government politicians, most likely PF members and associates of the party.

PHOENIX NEWS