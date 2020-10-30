2020 GCE & G9 EXTERNAL EXAMINATION RESULTS RELEASED

The Honourable Minister of General Education, Dr. Dennis M. Wanchinga, MP has today Friday, 30th October 2020 released the 2020 General Certificate of Education and Grade 9 External Examination Results to the nation.

The announcement was done at a media briefing held at the Ministry of General Education Headquarters in Lusaka.

Results can now be accessed via the SMS Results Release System (SRRS) using a mobile phone. This service is available on MTN, Airtel and Zamtel Networks respectively (TCs apply).

To access the results:

– open your message pad on your mobile phone

– type the full examination number and leave a space

– type the exam year which is 2020, leave another space and then,

– type the level which is either G12 or G9 and,

– send the message to 8383

Kindly note that the results from the SMS System are just a notification. ECZ shall make available official Statements of Results within 5 working days on the e-Statement platform.