2020 GDP GROWTH RATE PROJECTIONS FOR SADC COUNTRIES (Source: www.imf.org)

1) Mozambique +2.2%

2) Tanzania +2.0%

3) Malawi +1.0%

4) Eswatini -0.9%

5) Madagascar -0.4%

6) Comoros -1.2%

7) Angola -1.4%

8) Dem.Rep of Congo -2.2%

9) Namibia -2.5%

10) Zambia -3.5%

11) Lesotho -5.2%

12) Botswana -5.4%

13) South Africa -5.8%

14) Mauritius -6.8%

15) Zimbabwe -7.4%

16) Seychelles -10.8%

ZAMBIA

i) 2020 Projected Real GDP (% Change): -3.5

ii) 2020 Projected Consumer Prices (% Change): 13.4

iii) Date of Membership: September 23, 1965

iv) Article IV/Country Report: August 2, 2019

v) Outstanding Purchases & Loans (SDR): 11.04 million

(March 31, 2020)

vi) Special Drawing Rights (SDR): 134.66 million

vii) Quota (SDR): 978.2 million

viii) Number of IMF arrangements since membership: 12

Source: www.imf.org

Special Drawing Rights (SDR) are supplementary foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by the International Monetary Fund. SDRs are units of account for the IMF, and not a currency per se. They represent a claim to currency held by IMF member countries for which they may be exchanged. SDR’s are pegged with the United States Dollar, Euro, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and British Pound Sterling.