2020 GRADE 7 AND 9 RESULTS ARE OUT

Grade 8 and 10 to open on Monday 1st March 2021

HOW TO CHECK FOR ECZ RESULTS ON MOBILE PHONE

You can check for the Examinations Council o f Zambia (ECZ) results using your Mobile Phone through the following procedure;

1. Open the Message Pad on your Mobile Phone

2. Type the Full Examination Number (Leave Space)

3. Type Examination Year (Leave Space)

4. Type Examination Grade and then

5. Send to 8383

FOR EXAMPLE:

*181013476812 2020 G9 and send to 8383*

The SMS Service is available on all the Networks in Zambia- that is ZAMTEL, MTN at a cost of K4 only for each successful transmission.