Before we leave 2019, we would like to say thank you for the encouraging messages of goodwill from citizens around the country across the political spectrum.

Looking at the landscape, 2020 promises to be a challenging year for most Zambians.

As we brace ourselves for the tough year ahead, We call for a renewed spirit of unity in the country.

Let us begin writing the first chapter of our life in this new decade, using the language of hope, faith, forgiveness and love. Only then can we achieve the great destiny of our beloved Zambia.

Wishing you all a Happy New Year 2020.

HH