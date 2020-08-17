2021 CHITINTA NG’OMBE PF STRONGHOLDS WILL VOTE THE WAY SOUTHERN VOTES- ANTONIO

PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says PF strongholds have learnt lessons and will vote the way Southern Province votes.

“2021 chitinta ng’ombe tukasala filya fine basala ku Southern Province therefore we must get NRCs, register as voters and turn out in large numbers,” he said on KFM.

Mr. Mwanza says PF has paid all farmers in the Province adding that farming inputs have arrived in Luapula.

He says the PF has initiated projects to accelerate growth of Luapula as can be seen through Kawambwa Tea, fish farming and sun bird fuel project.

Mr. Mwanza says the PF has intensified efforts in the implementation of the Social Cash Transfer programme across the country.

“We have respected men and women in uniform with descent accommodation such as at Marine Baracks in Kawambwa,” he said.

He says Luapula has witnessed the construction of many secondary schools in Luapula Province.

Mr. Mwanza says the PF Government has released 25 Million Kwacha to work on Kashikishi – Chiengi Road after rescoping the works as an all weather gravel road.

He says Mansa – Nchelenge Road which has potholes will soon be worked on because money has been released.