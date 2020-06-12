2021 ELECTION DATE SET FOR 12 AUGUST 2021

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that the 2021 general elections will be held on 12th August 2021.

Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano made the announcement at a press briefing in Lusaka.

The Zambian constitution provides that the General Elections will take place in the second week Thursday of August in an election year.



Meanwhile the Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that voter registration exercise will commerce on 18th October 2020.