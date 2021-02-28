HISTORIAN Sishuwa Sishuwa says this year’s general election is a scam, going by figures in the new Voter’s Register.

According to the new figures released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia on Thursday, Southern, North-Western and Western provinces which are perceived as opposition strongholds have seen a drastic reduction in the number of registered voters.

In 2016, Southern Province had 810,077 registered voters, while this year the number has reduced to 778,099 representing a reduction of 31,978.

North-Western Province had 400,575 registered voters in 2016, but this year the number has reduced to 384,453 representing a difference of 16,122.

And Western Province had 498,915 voters in 2016 but this year it has recorded 447,143 representing a reduction of 51,772.

Dr Sishuwa, a lecturer at the University of Zambia, wondered why the number of registered voters has reduced in almost all provinces perceived to be opposition strongholds.

The Copperbelt which registered 1,034,548 voters in 2016 has also reduced to 1,023,223 representing a decrease of 11,325.

The rest of the provinces which are perceived to be PF strongholds have had a significant increase in the number of registered voters.

Eastern Province has recorded a 120,334 increment from 775,889 in 2016 to 896,213 this year.

Muchinga has recorded 401,542 this year compared to 349,231 in 2016, representing a 52,311 increase.

Central Province on the other hand has seen a 24,513 increase from 642,127 in 2016 to 666,640 this year.

In Luapula, the numbers have soared to 562,230 this year from 510,467 in 2016, representing an increase of 51,763 registered voters.

Northern has also recorded a huge increase in the number of registered voters from 557,225 in 2016 to 600,859, representing a difference of 43,634.

And in his tweet on Thursday, Dr Sishuwa expressed concern that the numbers have been inflated in perceived PF strongholds and reduced in perceived opposition strongholds.

“Here is a comparison of #Zambia’s 2021 and 2016 voters’ registers ahead of the 12 August General Election (see attachment). Note: the number of voters has been inflated in provinces likely to vote for the ruling party and reduced in opposition strongholds. The election is a scam!” tweeted Dr Sishuwa. “Copperbelt has also registered a decrease, not an increase. See the correct image below and a link to my warning last September that Lungu was out to create a new voters’ roll in a bid to stay in power. It is important to pressurise the Electoral Commission to subject the new Voters’ Register to an independent audit. Registers are the elections!”

Some of his followers also commented on the figures.

BobbyM tweeted: “Zambia should demand the removal of certain characters from ECZ leadership. The integrity and credibility of the electoral process is under threat.”

Douty Chibamba commented: “Interesting things are happening in our country. Unbelievable!”

The Equalizer tweeted, “This is a rigged register already.”

Phillip commented, “The st[r]ongholds of the greens are greener and flourishing while the strongholds of the reds are “redier” (if there’s such a word) and dying.”

And Sikalele Xulu tweeted, “A desperate man is a dangerous man [not] to himself but to the nation. Lungu is trying by all means possible to remain in power. He has failed but instead he wants to bring the entire country down with a relative bill of number 10. Cyber security Bill.”