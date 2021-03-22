2021 ELECTIONS ABOUT PEOPLE AND THEIR LIVES

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has described this year’s election as a battle between the people of Zambia and the PF.

Mr Imenda says Zambians have suffered enough under the PF regime and were geared up to fire them for destroying the economy.

“The Zambian people have experienced unprecedented economic challenges and cannot go on ahead like this for another five years,” Mr Imenda said.

The Party SG was speaking at the secretariat when he met with constituency officials from Kabwata and Chawama in his on going familiarisation program.

He challenged the party officials not to relax but work with *all Zambians* to get the country out of the current doldrums.

“I challenge you to go out and do your homework and work with the grassroots to deliver President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND into office,” he said.

He urged party members to remain steadfast and not waver in the fight to liberate Zambian from the PF regime.

The meeting with the Chawama and Kabwata constituencies officials winds up the Secretary General’s familiarisation of all the seven constituencies in Lusaka.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*