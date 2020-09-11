2021 ELECTIONS WILL GO AHEAD DESPITE PANDEMIC

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has promised that the 2021 general election will go ahead as planned, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Radio Mano on Thursday night, Mr Kampyongo explained that the date of the elections was a matter of constitutional certainty.

“There will be no postponement of the 2021 general elections because of coronavirus simply because the date of our elections is a provision of the republican constitution,” he said.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases in Zambia continue to rise, with 284 new cases confirmed on Wednesday 2nd September. The total currently stands at 12,952 cases, with 296 deaths.

Mr Kampyongo also urged police to help deal with people undermining the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards by posting pictures to social media of children holding the cards.

The home affairs minister was in Kasama on Thursday to drum up support for the PF’s candidate in next week’s by-election.

Despite promising last week that campaigning for the 2021 elections would civil, Mr Kampyongo could not resist taking swipes at the UPND candidate, Davies Mulenga.

The minister called Mr Mulenga a ‘Big Mule’ and said he “didn’t know what he was doing”.