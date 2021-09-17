2021 G9 EXTERNAL EXAMINATION RESULTS RELEASED BY MINISTER OF EDUCATION, HON. DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA, MP

17.09.2021

The Minister of Education, Hon. Douglas Syakalima, MP has announced the 2021 Grade 9 External Examination results today Friday, 17th September 2021 to the public.

The announcement was done today in Lusaka at Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel at a joint meeting with the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) and other education stakeholders. The Minister also announced that the conduct of examinations at this level (G9 External) was leakage free, therefore congratulating the ECZ and the entire Ministry of Education for the good work to seal loop holes.

And speaking at the same meeting, ECZ Director, Dr Michael M. Chilala announced that the General Certificate of Education (GCE) results were yet to be processed. He stated that marking will be done from 16th to 25th October 2021 as this is the window in which teachers and schools will be on term break to allow for use of school facilities and teachers to be available for the marking exercise. He also said ECZ remains committed and resolute to executing its mandate and to serve the Zambian people.

Candidates (G9 External) can access the results via the SMS Results Release System (SRRS) only on ZAMTEL and MTN mobile networks.

Electronic Statement of Results (e-SOR) will be made available within 7days from today and can be accessed from the e-Statements Portal through the ECZ website.

By Public Relations Unit

EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA