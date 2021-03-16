2021 General Election nomination fees: A reduction lie!

The media carried screamining headlines that ECZ has reduced nominations fees ahead of the August 12 General Election.

The question which the media failed to ask was and still is from what figure to what now and how do u reduce what has never existed.

For the avoidance of doubt, in 2016 presidential candidates paid K75, 000 as nomination fees across gender, age, ability and location while in 2021 they will be required to pay K95, 000 as nomination varying based on gender, ability, location and age.

For MPs in 2016 was K7,500 nomination fees across gender, age, ability and location payable to ECZ yet for 2021 is pegged at K15,000 with Councilors paying K15,000 (Mayor), K3, 500 council chairpersons and between K1,500 to K400 for urban and rural Councilors from K1000 and K300 in 2016.

The variations also based on age, ability, gender and location in charging fees are extremely unfair especially that allowances and salaries that will be paid to the winners of these elections never vary in respect to how much one paid for nomination.

It is not about varying the nomination fees to improve inclusive participation of women, men, youth, disabled or rural communities but an enabling legal environment and practices.

We must do away monetization of the electoral process, hate speech, violence and corruption in the electoral process and then women, youth, disabled and rural domiciled politicians will equally participate.

As long as these vices continue to exist even if u reduce the fees to zero, few will enter the political arena to contest the election and only those more focused on benefits not service will want to.

I submit

Chipenzi