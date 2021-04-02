Hon. Mainda Simataa writes👇👇👇

The UPND Vice President’s visit to Kabwata Constituency was a timely reminder to open the minds of Zambians to see 2021 as a crucial election.

Many Zambians think the loss of the 2021 election (though unlikely) is a loss for the opposition politicians and their members only.

They think that August 12 election is a game who’s impact on their lives is as irrelevant as the outcome between Forest rangers Vs Maramba warriors.

People must understand that the economy – the business environment of buying and selling we live in, but few participate in, is determined by political/policy decisions, and these determine the price of bread, tomatoe, onion, Kapenta, transport, school fees, and even number of meals we have per day.

Politics and the elections determines who’s in charge of making these decisions, of whether we get jobs or not. It determines the wages of workers, their standard of living, and it determines whether you can afford to marry or not, how many children you will have, and the quality of their present and future lives.

PF has destroyed the lives of majority Zambians, and that’s why the 2021 election is a must win, it’s a rescue mission to save our country from total economic collapse and social chaos.

Mainda Simataa

UPND Incoming councillor

Kamwala Ward 5, Lusaka

