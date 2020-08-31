SINAZONGWE district UPND youth chairman George Bbabi says it is now clear that the 2021 general elections will be a vote against mediocrity and those intending to stand for leadership positions must be people of high calibre.

Addressing youth committee members in Sinazeze on Saturday, Bbabi said the change people desire can only happen when party officials adopt credible candidates.

“It is now clear that the 2021 general elections will be a vote against mediocrity at any leadership position and those intending to stand must be people of high calibre,” he said.

Bbabi said youths in the area would not adopt candidates with questionable lifestyles because UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema wanted to lead a corrupt-free government.

“As youths in Sinazongwe district, we are warning those intending to contest on the parliamentary position in 2021 on UPND ticket to be people of high calibre. We want people like Honourable Gift Sialubalo who has proved to be a hard working MP who has brought a lot of development in our district as if he is not from the opposition. We want people with clean hands like him, not candidates who survive on swindling people,” he said.

Bbabi said Hichilema does not and would not entertain corrupt elements hence party officials must ensure that those adopted to stand in next year’s elections were people of good character.

“We have information that some aspiring candidates that want to contest the Sinazongwe parliamentary seat in 2021 are swindlers who have been getting money from people through cheating and such candidates should not waste their time tendering their application because we will not adopt them,” said Bbabi. “UPND is not a corrupt party hence if you know that you are swindling people, don’t waste your time. No adoption for swindlers in Sinazongwe. We want hard working MPs like Hon Sialubalo and no one can remove him because he has delivered. He is our ‘messiah’ in Sinazongwe.”