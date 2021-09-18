Lungu HH

2021 PRESIDENTIAL PERCENTAGE GENERAL ELECTIONS RESULTS BY PROVINCE.

1. Central Province
Ecl= 32.19%
HH=67.17%

2. Copperbelt Province
Ecl=32.39%
HH=66.15%

3. Eastern Province
Ecl=50.75%
HH=49.25%

4. Luapula Province
Ecl=62.51%
HH=31.97%

5. Lusaka Province
Ecl=38.42%
HH=60.08%

6. Muchinga Province
Ecl=78.08%
HH=15.98%

7. Northern Province
Ecl=48.74%
HH=51.02%

8. North-Western
Ecl=5.21%
HH=94.79%

9. Southern Province
Ecl=14.94%
HH=85.09%

10. Western Province
Ecl=10.06%
HH=89.20%

ECL won in only 3 Provinces out of 10, now that tells how popular the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is. He has the mandate of 5 years so give him space to deliver on his campaign promises.

