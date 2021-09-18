2021 PRESIDENTIAL PERCENTAGE GENERAL ELECTIONS RESULTS BY PROVINCE.

1. Central Province

Ecl= 32.19%

HH=67.17%

2. Copperbelt Province

Ecl=32.39%

HH=66.15%

3. Eastern Province

Ecl=50.75%

HH=49.25%

4. Luapula Province

Ecl=62.51%

HH=31.97%

5. Lusaka Province

Ecl=38.42%

HH=60.08%

6. Muchinga Province

Ecl=78.08%

HH=15.98%

7. Northern Province

Ecl=48.74%

HH=51.02%

8. North-Western

Ecl=5.21%

HH=94.79%

9. Southern Province

Ecl=14.94%

HH=85.09%

10. Western Province

Ecl=10.06%

HH=89.20%

ECL won in only 3 Provinces out of 10, now that tells how popular the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is. He has the mandate of 5 years so give him space to deliver on his campaign promises.