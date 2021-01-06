Alice Rowland’s Musukwa wrote…

2021 the Future is Forward….

We all have to pay attention to politics because we are the Future and we eat what we cook.

Democracy is what we Need back, a One Zambia One Nation, a civilized, peaceful and Christian nation that our forefathers fought for, our forefathers saw Blood so we can live never to see blood but live in peace and respect our Christian values.

We have lost sense of humanity, we are taught how to be selfish everyday, we are reminded of how much not enough we are, if not recognized by those in the higher offices. ￼

citizens no more discuss political issues openly and air out their views ￼in fear of being judged and Killed with a Common say ( it was a mistake) we sorry and justice is never passed.

The so called country women and Men are underpaid even after working tirelessly and risking their lives in this period of cOVID-19.

We Need democracy back where leaders had no Authority to use power to intimidate and threaten citizens, We want equality in freedom of expression, freedom of choices and justice equality.

We want countability of funds directed to each ministry, Transparency in the use of Tax money.

Transparency in our National minerals (mines) Mukula business, Weed licenses that applies to the rich only.

We want a Future that has youthful women and men in the Government that can positively contribute to the economy of Zambia through being book and streetwise (knowing what’s on the ground) ￼Not Recycled Politicians with headless chickens behavior, Uncertain humans.

The Future is Forward so we can see artists and all citizens have freedom of choices without being Mistreated and they can politically Engage￼￼ in beneficial and positive knowledge exchange and not insults and bloodshed.

The Future is knowing that a tribe or rather Language is one of many ways of communication and not weapon to unfairly drag one down.

We will not allow the ￼voice that speaks ￼Division￼ amongst us Zambians, We want a leader who is not power hungry but with leadership Qualities, a leader that listens, the leader that never takes sides, a caring and selfless leader and one that values Humans.

The Future is Forward✅

Remember we have not tasted power but we all have tasted poverty.