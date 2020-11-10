By Richard Banda CIC reporter.

KABWE ~CENTRAL

2021 UPND KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- HONOURABLE DON MWENDA DETAINED.

Don Mwenda has been detained at Kabwe central police for undertaking a lone peaceful protest demanding for answers in line with the following questions directed to ECZ. The questions arouse from a couple of issues obtaining on the ground after going round different voter registration epicenters in Kabwe yesterday. 10 fundamental and challenging questions were raised by Honourable Don Mwenda.

1-What is ECZs budget for this year’s Voter Registration Exercise?

2-Why is laminating being done by hands?

3-Who supplied ECZ with the equipment being used in this year’s Voter Registration Exercise?

4-Why are we having only 1 person at each polling station to do all the work?

5-Why is the system slow now to a point of capturing 2 people in 3 hours at a point when the exercise is in full swing, didn’t they test the equipment before?

6-Why did we register online if we still have to spend hours in the que under the scotching sun?

7-Why is the exercise not taking place in some areas and some polling stations?

8-Why are most polling stations not clearly marked to indicate that such an undertaking is going on?

9-Why using gensets at polling stations equipped with electricity?

10-With all these irregularities,will ECZ manage to capture 9 million voter’s ahead of the 2021 polls?

Soon we should be expecting a scandal as a nation and all todays complaints over the voter registration will be a thing of the past. I won’t be surprised if we get one.

Quite heartbreaking mweh😏

