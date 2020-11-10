By Richard Banda CIC reporter.
KABWE ~CENTRAL
2021 UPND KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- HONOURABLE DON MWENDA DETAINED.
Don Mwenda has been detained at Kabwe central police for undertaking a lone peaceful protest demanding for answers in line with the following questions directed to ECZ. The questions arouse from a couple of issues obtaining on the ground after going round different voter registration epicenters in Kabwe yesterday. 10 fundamental and challenging questions were raised by Honourable Don Mwenda.
1-What is ECZs budget for this year’s Voter Registration Exercise?
2-Why is laminating being done by hands?
3-Who supplied ECZ with the equipment being used in this year’s Voter Registration Exercise?
4-Why are we having only 1 person at each polling station to do all the work?
5-Why is the system slow now to a point of capturing 2 people in 3 hours at a point when the exercise is in full swing, didn’t they test the equipment before?
6-Why did we register online if we still have to spend hours in the que under the scotching sun?
7-Why is the exercise not taking place in some areas and some polling stations?
8-Why are most polling stations not clearly marked to indicate that such an undertaking is going on?
9-Why using gensets at polling stations equipped with electricity?
10-With all these irregularities,will ECZ manage to capture 9 million voter’s ahead of the 2021 polls?
Soon we should be expecting a scandal as a nation and all todays complaints over the voter registration will be a thing of the past. I won’t be surprised if we get one.
Quite heartbreaking mweh😏
CIC PRESS TEAM.
Are these the 2021 UPND aspiring candidates. Is UPND a serious political party?