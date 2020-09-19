2021 Victory Assured – UPND commands 6 out of 10 Provinces in Zambia- Simataa

UPND Kabwata Information and Publicity Secretary Mainda Simataa has maintained that the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe election fiasco has no bearing on the outcome of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking on Sunrise breakfast on MUVI TV, Simataa said political, social and economic data and analytics shows that UPND was on course to maintaining its four strongholds – Southern, Western, N/Western, Central, and had now consolidated its command on the Copperbelt as confirmed by the scooping of ward elections.

Lusaka is already in the UPND bag, Simataa said, adding that in the Nothern region were PF suffered from low voter turnout, UPND was confident to close in by raising its bonus vote share from the current average of 20%, to 40 or 50%.

Simataa has predicted a 75% nation-wide victory for UPND, with Lusaka and Copperbelt likely to join Southern with over 85% voter turn out. Northwest and and Western will follow close with about 75% vote share, and central raking in over 65% for UPND.

Simataa also castigated the PF Kabwe District Commissioner as being an ignorant puppet and coward for parading hungry and vulnerable youths to read his so called petition aimed at maligning UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

