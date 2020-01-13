2021 WILL BE ZAMBIA UNITED VS PF – BERNARD MPUNDU

By Rick Nchito

UPND member of the National Management Committee Bernard Mpundu says next year’s elections will be between all normal and patriotic Zambians vs PF.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Koswe, Mpundu said Zambians are in distress and they want economic liberation like yesterday.

“Zambians are in distress. They have no food, they have no jobs, they have no money and everyday is a serious hustle,” said Mpundu.

“People have completely lost confidence in the PF and they can’t wait to divorce them in 2021. And the only good part is that next year’s elections will be between normal and patriotic Zambians vs PF. And there is no doubt that Zambians will carry the day under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema.”

Mpundu further said the people whom Zambians had rejected in 2011 under the MMD have again regrouped in PF.

“What is annoying many Zambians is that the same people whom they had voted out in 2011 are the ones in government today. So, in order to remove them again, we have to remove them together with PF,” he said.

“Otherwise, Zambia United under President Hichilema will bring back hope which many Zambians have lost under PF. Zambia will be a prosperous nation under the UPND government because we have a leader with a vision to develop Zambia and to better the livelihood of its people.”