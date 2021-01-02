Eastern province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairman Andrew Lubusha has declared 2021 as a year for victory for the ruling party.

Drumming up support for a PF candidate in the Kamimba ward bye-election, Lubusha who is also a Member of the Central Committee encouraged the party leadership to unite because this is the year when the ruling party will renew it’s political contract with the people.

“We have to unite towards our common goal of security and development here in our province because we also form an integral part in deciding the national political leadership,” he said.

Lubusha said Zambia, Eastern province inclusive has witnessed massive infrastructural development and provision of social services ever since PF took over political leadership in 2011.

He said it was evident that Zambians will entrust the PF with another five year mandate this year.

Meanwhile, Kapoche Member of Parliament Charles Banda called on all people of Eastern province to rally behind the leadership of Edgar Chagwa Lungu because he has already proven to be a peoples leader.

The law maker has also encouraged the party leadership and youths to remain united while detesting the spirit of division.

He told the people of Lumezi that President Lungu loves them that’s the reason he separated Chasefu and Lumezi from Lundazi district so that development can trickle down.