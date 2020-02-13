FIXING the broken economy is the language of love that UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema knows very well and he is prepared to better the lives of all Zambians.

And voting Mr Hichilema as President of the Republic of Zambia in 2021 is choosing hope over fear and embracing help against the catalogue of failures of the Patriotic Front.

The year 2021 shall be a liberating moment for the people of Zambia and the UPND victory shall be a victory for all Zambians and will come as the second Independence of this great nation.

Mr Hichilema will do an outstanding job as President of Zambia because he has a proven and sober track record as a farmer, businessman, family man and great achiever.

We know for a fact that in 2021, Edgar Lungu will frog-match out of power with all his arrogant disciples even if they possess witchcraft and wield satanic powers.

All the people that know Mr Hichilema understand that he is in a serious relationship with the suffering masses and geared to resuscitate Zambia’s ailing economy.

Mwango

12 /02/2020

Checkmate