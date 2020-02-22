21 people have appeared in the Lusaka magistrate court for allegedly taking part in riots connected to gassing of houses.

Particulars are that on February 13 this year in Lusaka, being in riotous assembly, the 21 accused persons unlawfully damaged a house and a Zambia Police vehicle.

They appeared before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale to take their plea.

They could however not take plea because they were indicted separately for the same offence.

The matter comes up on February 24 this year so that the prosecution can consolidate the indictment of the accused.