21 DIE IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS DURING CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY, POLICE SAY

THE Zambia Police Service have recorded that at least 21 people have died in 139 road traffic accidents from 24th to 26th December, 2019.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has told ZO that a total number of 18 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 21 persons were killed, 15 were serious road traffic accidents in which 31 persons were seriously injured, 35 were slight road traffic accidents in which 53 persons were slightly injured and 71 were damage only road traffic accidents.

“Lusaka province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 48 whilst Muchinga, Western and North Western recorded the least with 04 road traffic accidents. In comparison with previous Christmas holiday of 2018, a total number of: 125 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 139 recorded this year which shows an increase by 14 road traffic accidents, 12 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 13 persons were killed in 2018 Christmas holiday as compared to 18 fatal road traffic accidents where 21 persons were killed this year. The records shows an increase by 06 fatal road traffic accidents and 08 in persons killed.” He said.