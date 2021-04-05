22 YEAR OLD MAN AXES HIS ELDER BROTHER FOR EATING DUCK MEAT ALONE

ROBERT Musandashi, 30 is today lying in Solwezi General Hospital with heavy bandages around his football-shaped head after being axed by his own brother over Nshima.

Robert was hit with an axe on the head by his younger brother Jubec,22 after he ete all the 11 lamps of nshima and a potfull of boiled duck which their mother had left for the two sons to share.

When Jubec returned from his village errand, he returned home to find his older brother lounging on the reedmat with bones of duck meat all around him as streams of soup were flowing on his bare tummy and the plenty of nshima empty.

When asked over this, Robert said he thought his sibling would eat the girl he went to see no wonder he guggled down all the food.

This infuriated Jubec who went inside the house and got an axe so that he could rip his brother’s tummy and get some duck meat but the axe missed and landed on the head instead.

In confirming the incident, Northernwestern Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said Jubec had been arrested and was awaiting court appearance while his gluttonous brother was still digesting the duck meat alone in Solwezi General Hospital and that his condition was stable.

Credit: Kalemba