By Tinkerbel Mwila

Zambia’s only cobalt producing company, Chambishi metals will at the end of January 2020 be placed under care and maintenance.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia President, Joseph Chewe confirmed this development at a media briefing in Kitwe this morning following challenges faced by the company to source for feedstocks to sustain operations.

Mr. Chewe said as a result, 229 workers at Chambishi Metals will be retrenched but that they will be paid their packages as negotiated by union and management.

He has since appealed to government to consider revoking the mining license and find a capable investor to run the company profitably, stating that putting the company on a two year care and maintenance period is too long.

Mr. Chewe said this development will also lead to an increase in cement prices as Chambishi metal was the only company in Zambia which was producing an ingredient used in the manufacturing of cement.

Eurasian Resources Group operates Chambishi Metals, a cobalt and copper electro-metals refinery north of Kitwe, which produces copper cathode and cobalt metal and is the only plant in Zambia producing cobalt metal and one of the largest cobalt metal producers in the world.

PHOENIX NEWS