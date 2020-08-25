YOUNG DOCTOR DIES

The medical profession has been robbed of a very young soul.

Dr. Abigail Mulenga aged 23 years old, died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) MICU at 18:31 hours on Monday.

She was only two months into her internship at Kabwe General Hospital.

Dr. Abigail recently graduated from Ukraine where she pursued her medical training.

Her brother, Dr. Mwansa Joseph Mulenga announced the untimely demise of his sister:

“Just two months on your dream job and God saw it fit to take you from us..My favorite and only sister in this world.. Doctor at only 23 and you gone just life that..you had the whole world ahead of you!!! Life is not fair… You dedicated last two months of your life serving people of Kabwe ..now this..wow!”

“I love you baby sis. Am sorry you are now alone at UTH in that cold place..”

May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

