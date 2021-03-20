23 YEAR OLD WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING BOYFRIEND WITH BLACK LABEL BEER BOTTLE

A -23-YEAR-OLD woman of Ndola has has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend.

According to Police, Tamara Tembo was arrested after she struck her boyfriend with a black label beer bottle in the head for unknown reasons.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said in a statement that the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 17 this year.

Mr Chushi said the victim has been identified as Luo Chirwa 33 ,of Masala Township in Ndola.

” Brief facts state that, on Wednesday, March 17, around 23:00 hours at Sarah’s Corner Bar, Cairo Area in Masala Township, Chirwa (Deceased) was drinking beer at the mentioned bar, when his girlfriend Tamara Tembo 23, who was visibly drunk entered the bar and hurled insults at him for reasons best known to herself. Consequently, the drunken girlfriend, picked up a big, full bottle of Black Label lager beer and hit the boyfriend on the head. The Boyfriend sustained a deep cut,” he said.

He said the bar patrons apprehended and escorted the suspect to the police station with the victim, who later on was rushed to the hospital.

Mr Chushi said the victim was admitted to Ndola Teaching Hospital until March 19 around 09:00 hours when he died.

“The suspect Tamara Tembo is in Police custody and will appear in court soon,” Mr Chushi said.