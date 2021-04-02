2,350 MODERN POLICE HOUSES HAVE BEEN BUILT COUNTRYWIDE IN THE FIRST PHASE.

PRESIDENT LUNGU’S AGENDA IS TO TRANSFORM THE LIVES OF ZAMBIANS – HON.KAMPYONGO

… as Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says it is only under the PF Government that the Police Service has witnessed massive infrastructure development.

Home Affairs Minister Hon.Stephen Kampyongo says President Edgar Lungu’s agenda is to better the lives of Zambians.

Speaking when he commissioned and handed over six housing units constructed by ZTE in Chongwe, Hon. Kampyongo said his Ministry has a robust plan for infrastructure development for the Police Service and Chongwe district will continue to benefit.

Hon. Kampyongo said a total of 2,350 modern houses Police houses have been built countrywide in the first phase.

“My Government has prioritized capacity building of security wings under my Ministry to enhance service delivery to the citizenry and uphold ethical conduct and professionalism of our officers, ” Hon. Kampyongo said.

“The able and passionate leadership of His Excellency Dr.Edgar Chagwa Lungu has demonstrated unwavering support in uplifting the conditions of service for the Police Service since assuming power in 2011,” He said.

And Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kakoma Kanganja said it is only through the Patriotic Front ( PF) government, under the able leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that the police service has witnessed massive infrastructure development projects.

Mr. Kanganja added that the houses have come as a replacement for the ones that were demolished in Sikanze police camp to pave way for the construction of the command centre under the safe City project.

“Chongwe police station was constructed in 1986 as a grade C police station under Chalibana, police station and was later up graded to grade B police station in 1996,” He explained.

The IG lamented that officers have been forced to stay in rented houses within and outside Chongwe district due to the absence of Chongwe police camp, which also makes it difficult for commanders to swiftly mobilize officers during a critical moment.

“Out of the total workforce of about 91 officers, 79 of them stay in Chongwe District, While 12 of them reside outside the district,” He said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe said Chongwe District has received serious support from the Head of State.

Hon Mwakalombe stated that in the history of Chongwe, the district has never seen a house or police station for men and women in uniform.