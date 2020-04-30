The Lusaka City Council LCC says it has received 268 applications for public gatherings as at 10:00 hours today, saying 240 out of the 268 are from churches, 23 for weddings, two from golf clubs and three are for funeral gatherings.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says 24 churches have so far been cleared adding that golf clubs and funerals have also been cleared.

Mr. Sichimba has told Christian Voice News in Lusaka today

that Public Health Inspectors are currently in the field checking the suitability of the remaining 216 churches and 23 wedding venues.

He said that a combined team of Public Health, Zambia Police and Council Police will going round to monitor compliance adding that Churches applying for overnight prayers and those who congregate in classrooms will not be granted permission.

Mr. Sichimba added that churches will also not be allowed to conduct more than one service saying the act of disinfecting objects such as chairs and tables is not easy to do between services.