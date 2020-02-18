UPDATE ON MASS HYSTERIA IN KASAMA: 25 CASES OF ALLEGED GASSING REPORTED IN KASAMA, PROVE NEGATIVE TO CHEMICAL TESTS.

THE Police Command in Northern Province says about 25 cases of alleged gassing have been reported in Kasama but have proved negative to the chemical tests.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene disclosed this when he addressed journalists today.

Commissioner Mweene has however attributed the alleged gassing reports to phobia among members of the public due to what is prevailing in other parts of the country.

He has since urged the public to guard against disseminating false alarms.

Meanwhile Commissioner Mweene has identified a man killed by a mob and later dressed in a combat police uniform in Nseluka area of Mungwi District as Boniface Kabungo aged 45, a traditional healer from Chinsali District.

The Police Chief has further disclosed that the owner of the said Police Uniform found on the deceased belongs to a named Police Officer he described as disgruntled.

Commissioner Mweene says three people have since been killed by angry mobs in the last three days.

(Source: Radio Mano )