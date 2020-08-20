25-year-old colonel Malick Diaw led the coup that overthrew Mali’s government in a twist of dramatic events not so different from the Zimbabwean 2017 alleged coup.

It is reported that the mutinous soldiers – calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People seized weapons from the armory in the garrison town of Kati and then advanced to the capital of Bamako where they stormed the presidential residence and took him into custody along with Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

They appeared on state television in military attire, pledging to lead a civilian transitional government that will organize fresh elections and stabilize the country that “was facing insecurity” under Keita’s office.

Hours after the arrest of the President, – the African Union, the United States, and the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which had been trying to mediate Mali’s political crisis, all condemned the development as constitutionally undemocratic and a threat to regional politics.

While the former colonizer France, whose presence in the country led to the June riots, and the United Nations, which has maintained a peacekeeping mission in Mali since 2013, also expressed alarm over the coup.

However, the majority of Malians who had taken to the streets in June met the developments with jubilation.

They went into a frenzy after a distressed Keita, wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, announced his resignation with immediate effect and dissolved his government — three years before his final term was due to end.