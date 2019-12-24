.

HE CLARIFIES AS FOLLOWS….

Fellow citizens,

Following my address on this platform concerning my Government’s recent decision to legalize the medical use of cannabis, based on scientific evidence from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and others; and reading through your respective comments, I have observed that one of the most frequently asked questions concerning this matter relates to a fictitious $250,000 United States Dollars license fee for prospective participants in the new sub-sector.

I wish to state that the aforementioned $250,000 United States Dollars license fee which has been widely reported on social and other media is only fake news which is aimed at misleading you – the general public. Our detractors are deliberately distorting facts and fabricating falsehoods in an effort to thwart future health and economic benefits which shall accrue to our nation from this new policy decision.

Through official channels, my Government shall soon communicate the applicable license fees and other additional regulations concerning the medical use of cannabis. In this regard, I wish to urge you all to totally disregard any news which does not come from official Government channels because, those are only speculations and fake news by the cynics with the aim of misleading, creating confusion, misinforming and creating a distasteful caricature of my Government.

Let us all do our part to stamp out fabrications and fake news from our society by ignoring them.