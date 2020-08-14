26 Houses Demolished For Sitting On ZRL Land.

Over 26 houses in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area have been demolished by the Zambia Railways Limited leaving the owners stranded. The demolitions have been carried out by the Lusaka City Council with instructions from the railway company. According to a statement from Lusaka City Council Public Relations Officer, Nambela Mwandia, the residents had encroached on Zambia Railways land contrary to the law.

Efforts to get a comment from Zambia Railways Limited proved futile by broadcast time as the Public Relations Officer, Caristo Chitamfya’s phone went unanswered. Meanwhile, some affected residents claim they had entered into an agreement with Zambia Railways to construct the houses without paying anything.