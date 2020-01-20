United Party for National Development National trustee, William Banda this morning welcomed 144 PF Members from Baptist Branch and 128 PF Members from Kamanda Branch in Bauleni Township.

The 272 PF Members told Mr Banda that they have had enough lies from the Patriotic Front which they also accused of being insensitive to their needs.

One of the Members said they have never experienced such suffering to the extent that they are not able to feed their families and educate their children because of high cost of living.

The new members mostly women revealed how they wake up very early in the morning to queue for water and also complained of lack facilities for expectant mothers including lack of medicines in health centres.

Responding to their sentiments Mr Banda said they had joined a Party whose leadership has a vision of making their lives better unlike the PF whose leadership has no vision.

He told the new Members mostly traders and street vendors that President Hakainde Hichilema who is also an entrepreneur has a good plan for them therefore should not be cheated that they will be chased from the streets.

He also assured the nation at large that UPND is this time more than ready to protect the vote and that the Party is up to the game to ensure plans to induce victory works against them.

Mr Banda warned the Patriotic Front Cadres against violence because UPND is now at another level and not the cry babies as they referred to it.

The UPND Aspiring Candidate for Lusaka Central Mr Mulambo Haimbe was also present, he thanked all Bauleni residents for there commitment and love for the President of the party and the Zambian people at large.

He encouraged all new members to focus on bringing more members to join the party.

(c) *UPND MEDIA TEAM*