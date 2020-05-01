EQUATORIAL Guinea has become the first country to acquire in large quantities a herbal tonic that Madagascar’s President claimed can prevent and cure coronavirus.

President Andry Rajoelina last week launched the drug h Covid-Organics, produced from the artemisia plant the source of an ingredient used in a malaria treatment and other Malagasy plants.

Covid-Organics was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (lmra).

Rajoelina said at the launch of the drug that “Tests have been carried out two people have now been cured by this treatment.”

“This herbal tea gives results in seven days,” said the 45-year-old president, who also urged people to use it as a preventative measure.

The World Health Organization has however cautioned against the said declaration of the herbal drug being a cure for COVlD-19 saying there is no proof of that yet.

Madagascar has confirmed 128 cases of coronavirus with no deaths and 92 recoveries.

Madagascar reportedly donated these drugs to Equatorial Guinea after President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo had an interview with President Andry Rajoelina.

“President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has always supported solidarity between African countries and we wish to further strengthen cooperation and actions between the States of Africa in the face of our common enemy, Covid-19,” Equatorial Guinean Deputy Minister said.

Equatorial Guinea has so far confirmed 315 cases of COVID-19 with one death and 9 recoveries.