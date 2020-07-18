TO : ALL MEDIA HOUSES

DATE : 18″, July 2020

SUBJECT : FOREST RANGERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-l9

For Immediate Release



In accordance with the health guidelines that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health and FAZ for football clubs to take COVID 19 tests before the league resumes, Forest Rangers Football players and support staff took tests earlier this week.



A total number of 58 took the test, from which, 30 were negative as earlier reported and 28 positive cases.

The Club is in touch with the District Health team for necessary precautions.



The club has since communicated to the Football Association of Zambia about this development. For more information please contact:

FOREST RANGERS FOOTBALL CLUB MEDIA AND PR OFFICER

Christina Zulu christinazulu13&amail.com

00260965614845

00260973593626