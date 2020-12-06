By Admin.

3 DIE IN THE ROAD ACCIDENT SAYS POLICE.

Three people have died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 05th December, 2020 at about 1100 hours along Independence Avenue in Lusaka .

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo has confirmed the sad development

She said involved was Kalaba Kashilipa Kasuba aged 35 years of Kamwala South who was driving a BMW Saloon Reg No. ALT 4792 and has died.

She added that on board were two passengers whose names are Abdul Emmanuel Shaffer whose age and address are unknown and another female, Towela Munthali, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmoterm. The accident happened when the driver of the motor vehicle lost control of his motor vehicle and went and hit into a tree due to excessive speed.” She said.