By Tinkerbel Mwila

Three members of the same family have died after they were run over by a motorist in Mpongwe district on the Copperbelt.

confirming the development to Phoenix News, Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner, Wamunyima Wamunyima said the accident occurred yesterday around 13:30 hours at Mikata area in Mpongwe district and identified the driver of the Toyota Cami as Doreen Nakambowa aged 26, of Makanda farms in Mpongwe district.

Mr. Wamunyima identified the victims as Rebecca Bweupe aged 44 who sustained head injuries, Ines Bweupe 60 who also sustained head injuries and Emma Bweupe 50 who sustained internal injuries.

He says the driver lost control due to poor judgement and has since been detained at Mpongwe police station.

