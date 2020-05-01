THREE (3) new cases of COVlD-19 have been recorded out of 487 tests done in the last 24hrs in Zambia. Total Covid-19 cases now at 109

Zambia has in the last 24hrs recorded 3 new COVlD-19 cases raising the cumulative figure to 109.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says a 13, year girl from Mutendere, a 55 years old truck driver from Tanzania and 36 year old man who’s a contact of the previous cases tested positive in the last 24hrs .

This is out of the 487 tests conducted.

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that a 3 months old baby at Levy Mwanawasa is in critical condition, and breathing through an oxygen machine.

He has however indicated that Health personnel at the facility are doing everything possible to stabilize its condition.

Zambia has only recorded 3 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

And the Minister has further disclosed that the country has also recorded 19 recoveries, increasing the number to 74.