3 OPPOSITION MPS JUSTIFY THEIR STAY IN PARLIAMENT DURING BILL 10 DEBATES

By Chileshe Mwango

Two UPND Members of Parliament and their National Democartic Congress counterpart have justified their continued stay in parliament during debates on constitution amendment bill number 10 despite their parties directing them to walk out.

Solwezi UPND lawmaker, Teddy Kasonso says his continued stay in parliament during debate on bill 10 which is against his party’s position is in accordance with the standing orders which require as a member of the select committee not to shun against his own recommendations.

Mr. Kasonso has however stated that he will vote against bill ten at third reading if it will not contain the recommendations of the committee.

And NDC Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chishala says he has continued to be part of the debates on bill ten as thats is what people in roan have mandated him to do.

He as assured the opposition party that despite the stance taken, he will never leave the NDC.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has challenged UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa to produce evidence showing PF MPs attempting to bribe opposition UPND MPs to vote in favor of bill 10.

Mr. Mweetwa yesterday at a media briefing indicated that he has text messages and other evidence suggesting that pf MPs bribed some UPND MPs to support Bill 10.

But addressing the media this morning, Mr. Lusambo explained that the pf has enough numbers to vote in favor of bill 10 and has no money to waste in buying votes further stating that the allegations made by Mr. Mweetwa are serious and must be condemned.

And when contacted for a comment, Mr. Mweetwa said he should not be dared by Mr. Lusambo as he has enough evidence against PF MPs.

PHOENIX NEWS