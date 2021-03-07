3 PF CADRES APPREHENDED IN SOLWEZI

Three PF cadres have been apprehended by Police in Solwezi District in North Western Province for conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

North Western Province Police Commissioner, Joe Njase has confirmed this in a statement obtained by Diamond TV. And Mr. Njase says the provincial Police Command is also looking for a UPND official in Zambezi District for allegedly organizing an illegal meeting today, 6th March, 2021.

He has warned members of political parties involved in misconduct in the province of arrests if they do not respect the laws of the country.