Three members of staff at Parliament buikding have tested positive to COVID-19, days after the reopening to debate Bill 10.

According to Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Nsenduluka Mbewe, she has since written to all members of parliament informing them about the new development.

“I regret to inform you that three positive cases of COVID-19 involving two staff and one outsider have been recorded at the COVID-19 testing centre at the National Assembly Clinic. This follows voluntary testing by members of staff,” Mbewe’s letter dated June 30, 2020 read.

“Please note that the two members of staff have been quarantined and all those who were in contact with them have been identified and have been subjected to COVID-19 tests in accordance with the health regulations.”

Mbewe stated that measures have been taken to minimise the spread of the coronavirus within the precincts of the National Assembly.

She also reminded all members of parliament to strictly adhere to the public health guidelines.

Mbewe has explained that among the public health guidelines, social distancing should be observed all times by maintaining a distance of at least one metre from the next person, mandatory wearing of face-masks and frequent washing of hands with soap and water or, in the absence of water, hand-sanitising with an alcohol-based sanitiser.

“Other safety measures are avoiding to touch one’s eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands, observing respiratory hygiene, including coughing in a flexed elbow or onto tissue paper and immediately disposing of it properly. Further, as a matter of great importance, you are requested to not only report any suspected cases, but also to take advantage of the testing facility at the National Assembly Clinic, even if you have no COVID-19 symptoms,” Mbewe said.