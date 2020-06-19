Kampyongo announced a 2 month mobile NRC issuance period, then Nshindano at ECZ announces a 30 day Voter registration period.

Isn’t this madness?

First of all if it takes two months to issue NRC’S then at a minimum it should take another two months to issue voters cards right?

Isn’t this just common sense?

Because more voters cards will need to be issued than NRC’S.

NRC issuance is a continuous exercise, there’s well over a million people who have obtained NRC’S in the last 5 years who will be registering as voters for the first time.

So why are you allocating only 30 days to Voter registration iwe Nshindano?.

The standard practice for Voter registration is 90 DAYS and it should stay that way.

These are not elections for headboy in Nshindano’s house for him to dictate to Zambians and disenfranchise Zambian youths from registering as voters.

Ma elections ya ba noko?