Good evening fellow Zambians,

Just a reminder that in less than 30 hours, at the stroke of midnight tomorrow as we ring in 2020, while the fireworks are popping, the 200% electricity price hike will take effect.

Just a budgeting tip, for those of you that are lucky enough to have abit of excess money on you right now, you are better off using that to buy some units now to help cushion your early 2020 budgetary expenses.

If you sacrifice and buy units worth K500 today you would have effectively saved yourself K1000 had you bought those units in 2 days time.

The pain of this increase will be felt very quickly.

If your current monthly budget for electricity is K200, you will need to increase that to K600 per month to get the same amount of electricity under the new tariffs.

For those that can afford, invest in a gas stove, solar geysers and energy saving bulbs.

Gas is actually cheaper than charcoal, it lasts longer, it’s clean, it’s safe and easy to use.

A K120 gas cylinder can last you for upto 2 months if used economically.

2 plate gas stoves cost about K500, using a gas stove can reduce your electricity consumption by 20%, it’s very effective.

The vast majority of Zambians can’t afford these alternatives forms of energy, and it is with them we sympathize the most, there will be better days ahead once the government has been changed. -NDC