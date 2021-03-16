30 Kitwe UPND cadres plead guilty to Conduct likely to breach peace

THIRTY people believed to be UPND cadres in Kitwe have pleaded guilty to Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of Peace, Police has announced.

This is in relation to the fracas in which one police officer was injured in Kitwe last Friday.

According to statement issued by Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, all accused persons appeared in two different Courts today.

“The first group of 15 appeared before Hon. Chipama in Court 04 where they all pleaded guilty and the matter has been adjourned to Friday, 19th March 2021 for facts and sentence,” Katongo reported.

“The other group of 15 appeared before Hon. Phiri in Court 03 and they all pleaded guilty. The matter has also been adjourned to 19th March 2021, as two of the convicts are Juveniles hence require the presence of Social Welfare Officers,” she added.

Katongo said the entire group remained remanded in custody at Kamfinsa Remand Prison.

“Furthermore, one suspect who was charged with the offence of Malicious Damage to property is likely to appear in court on 18th March, 2021 . Police are still looking for his accomplices who are currently on the run,” stated Katongo.

Kalemba