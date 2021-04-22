30 politicians face arrest over fake G12 papers

29 politicians have been reported to police for presenting forged Grade 12 certificates for verification to the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ), director Michael Chilala has said.

The 29 are among the 38,280 Zambians who presented their documents for verification to the council between January and March this year.

Dr Chilala said during a press briefing yesterday that the council has reported people who presented fake certificates to police as per standard practice.

He could, however, not name the culprits involved in the scam- Zambia Daily Mail