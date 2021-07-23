30-YEAR-OLD CONVICTED FOR TRAFFICKING FEMALE FRIEND TO WORK AS A MAID TO TURKEY

A 23-year-old woman who is jointly charged with three men for the alleged murder of veterinary doctor, Evans Mwape Mwengwe last month, have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for explanation of the charge.

The facts of the matter are that Doris Nduba, a student of Ibex Hill, Kenani Jere, 23 of Katondo Street, Keegan Zulu, 38, a businessman of Chalala and Josat Tembo, 42, a mechanic of Chilenje are charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

The accused persons appeared before Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma who explained the charges they are facing.

The four accused persons allegedly attacked and killed Dr Mwengwe after he offered them a lift from Kabwe.

The accused got away with Dr Mwengwe’s vehicle and other valuables. In first count, it is alleged that Nduba, Jere, Zulu and Tembo between June 10, 2021 and June 12, 2021 at Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together murdered Dr Mwengwe.

It is further alleged that the four on the fateful day stole Dr Mwengwe’s Infinix phone valued at K5,000, one Mac book laptop valued at K23,800, two bags of maize valued at K300 and his Mercedes Benz, ML320 registration No. BAB 2838 valued at USD14,500.

The four used actual violence on Dr Mwengwe during the attack.

After reading out the charges to all the four accused persons, magistrate Kaoma informed them that the offences they were facing were only triable by the High Court and as such, they would not take plea before him.

The magistrate also informed the accused persons that they were only appearing before him for mention and would continue to do so until the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issues a certificate of committal to the High Court for them to undergo trial or commence a preliminary inquiry (PI) in the matter.

He adjourned the case to July 23 for another mention and possible committal to the High Court.

Dr Mwengwe reportedly went missing as he traveled from Kabwe to Lusaka on the evening of June 10. His body was discovered two days later, partially burnt.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale in a statement last month said the police had recovered the vehicle partially stripped at a house belonging to one of the accused, Tembo, in Lusaka’s Chilenje area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased offered transport to the suspects from Bimas in Kabwe. He was found dead at Six Miles in Kabangwe area,” stated Mwale