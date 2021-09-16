3000 GHOST TEACHERS EXPOSED?

…Govt officials under probe for illegal recruitment of teachers

INFORMATION has emerged that the over 3, 000 teachers who have not been placed on government payroll were illegally recruited by officials purportedly from the Ministry of Education without the consent of the Teaching Service commission (TSC) while some appointment letters had forged signatures.

The matter has been reported to the police.

The teachers, who have carried out a number of protests recently, were recruited last year on replacement basis but have not been placed on government payroll.

TSC chairperson, Sternly Mhango said the affected teachers were recruited illegally because the commission was not part of the recruitment exercise.

Mr Mhango said in an interview that that the commission, which is mandated to carry out recruitment of teachers did not employ such a number of teachers on replacement basis last year.

He said some appointment letters that were given to the affected teachers had forged signatures from officials at the ministry of General Education and the Commission.

“What I can assure you is that a lot has been discovered of people who were purporting to be officials of either the Ministry of Education or the Commission and a number of letters have since been forged,” said Mr Mhango.

Mr. Mhango said the matter was currently under probe and the Commission would inform the general public of the outcome once investigations were concluded.-Daily Nation