3,000 POLICE RECRUITS NEEDED AHEAD OF 2021 ELECTIONS

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has called on government to consider recruiting 3000 police officers to help effectively manage the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Kanganja made the call at the official opening of a three day commanders’ conference in Chilanga.

And speaking on Behalf of Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, Minister of Defence Davies Chama says government will provide the much needed support as it is aware of the challenges the police is going through.